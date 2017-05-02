Tau to co-chair UN panel

South African Local Government Association (Salga) and United Cities and Local Government (UCLG) president Parks Tau has added another feather to his cap with his appointment as co-chair of the UN High-Level Independent Panel overseeing the effectiveness of Habitat III.

The appointment of the former Johannesburg mayor, alongside fellow chair Rosario Robles, Mexican secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, follows the recent announcement of their appointments to the eight-member assessment panel for Habitat III, which promotes socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities.

They were appointed during the first sitting of the assessment panel with UN secretary-general António Guterres in New York on Monday. The panel was recently established subsequent to the adoption of the New Urban Agenda at the conference on housing and sustainable urban development, known as Habitat III, in Quito, Ecuador, in October last year.

The UN indicated that the independent panel was a follow-up and review of the Habitat III outcome and would contain recommendations on enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency, accountability and oversight of UN-Habitat.

An assessment report by the panel will also serve as input to a two-day high-level meeting of the general assembly, to be convened by the UN president during the 71st session in September.

The meeting will further discuss the effective implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the positioning of UN-Habitat in that regard.

Tau described his new role as an instrument to advance the interests of local government, both on a local and international scale.

“Having committed to advocating for the location of local government at the centre of a changing world, the panel presents an opportunity to lead this agenda,” Tau said.

Other members of the panel include architect Peter Calthorpe, ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the UN, Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris Sheela Patel, founder and director of the Society for Promotion of Area Resource Centres, ambassador František Ružicka, Permanent Representative of the Slovak Republic to the UN and Ponsto SM Sekatle, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Lesotho.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za