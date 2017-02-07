Tavern shooting kills 5, injures 4

A weekend bloodbath in Olievenhoutbosch, near Centurion, left five people dead and four others injured, although the community have put the number of the deceased at a staggering eight.

There were still traces of blood on the road when The New Age visited the area being terrorised by the gun wielding gang of youths.

One suspect was killed in a community vigilante attack while another two will make their first court appearance today after being arrested.

A survivor (name withheld) said around 10pm on Friday, thugs stormed into the Mlambo tavern where he is a resident DJ.

“The thugs did not ask for anything, they shot me and three other people. The three of us survived unfortunately one died,” he said.

“I am lucky to survive, this took close to two minutes but it felt like a life-time. They just randomly shot at us.”

Charles “Charlie” Makhubela, 35, was the victim who died on the scene. He left behind two siblings and a five-year-old daughter.

Makhubela’s heartbroken twin brother Eric, yesterday described his sibling as a people’s person.

“He hugged and told me that he loved me just a few minutes before I left him. I told him I loved him back. As I drove away, I heard a gunshot, but I continued since gunshots are a norm here,” Makhubela said.

Makhubela said the injured survivors including the DJ were taken to Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria.

