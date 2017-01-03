Taxi blockade at border

Tensions were high at the Maseru border post as hundreds of travellers returning from their festive season holidays were left in limbo yesterday amid a taxi blockade that brought traffic to a halt from South Africa into Lesotho.

Lesotho taxi operators blockaded the border, accusing the SAPS of targeting their operations.

The feud caused massive delays leaving scores of travellers frustrated while others opted to turn back. Holidaymakers were forced to queue for long hours to cross into or from Lesotho.

A woman who identified herself as Mmareitumetse said she was not surprised by the blockade. “Every year it’s the same story. What I don’t understand is why they always choose to block the border when people like myself are supposed to report to work,” she said.

Yesterday, both Lesotho and South African taxi operators described the situation at the border as “tense”.

The Lesotho taxi operators vowed to continue the border shutdown if police continued to impound their vehicles.

This as many return to work and school following the holidays. The Lesotho Taxi Association, which accused the SAPS of harassing them, claimed the police had financial interests in the taxi industry.

“Our government issued us with permits, however we are being denied the opportunity to operate by South African officials,” the association’s Lebogang Moya said.

Moya lashed out at the SAPS, accusing it of siding with South African taxi operators whenever there was conflict between them.

Provincial police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele has challenged Lesotho taxi operators to bring forward proof of their allegations.

National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele described the impasse as “a complex situation we find ourselves in”.

Malele said the NTA provincial executive was yesterday locked in a meeting to find a way forward.

This is not the first time the operations at the border have come to a standstill. In 2014 and last year, the impasse led to a virtually total halt of movement at the borders.

Attempts by the South African and Lesotho authorities to resolve the taxi conflict at the border post paved the way for the recent signing of the Cross Border Transport Agreement between the two countries.

But the conflict continues to flare up every now and again.

leratod@thenewage.co.za