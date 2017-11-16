Taxi boss killed in Mthatha

A taxi owner has been shot and killed in the Ngangelizwe township in Mthatha.

It is still unclear whether the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between taxi alliances.

The 53-year-old taxi owner was chairman of the Corhana border sub rank at Circus Triangle.

The shooting comes only a few months after the Border Taxi Alliance and Uncedo Service Taxi Association (USTA) made peace.

In an interview with the Daily Dispatch, USTA national president Ntsikelelo Gaehler said as far as he knew, there was peace between the two associations and regardless of which association lost a member, the peace agreement would not change.

Police spokesperson Mzukisi Fatyela said they had not managed to arrest anyone in connection with the taxi owner’s death but urged anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.

-TNA Reporter