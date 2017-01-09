Taxi crash leaves one man dead, fifteen injured

A man died following a taxi collision on the the N1 just before the Buccleuch interchangeon Monday.

On arrival Netcare911 paramedics find that a taxi had rear-ended another vehicle, lost control and rolled off the highway.

Chris Botha for Netcare911 said that the reports from the scene indicate that one of the wheels came off the taxi and it overturned, its twisted remains coming to rest on its roof on the grass verge.

Upon assessment the man was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries. Paramedics started with advanced life support resuscitation to try and revive the injured man, but sadly the man was declared dead at the scene.

Approximately 16 people were injured in the collision. And were treated at the scene before being transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

The exact detail to the cause of the crash however will form part of the police investigation.