Taxi driver burnt with chemical in Joburg 

A taxi driver sustained severe burn injuries after he was assaulted with a chemical on his face on Sunday in Milner street East Town, Johannesburg.

ER24 Spokesperson Werner Vermaak said they found the man on the side of the road and upon inspection, they found that he sustained severe chemical burns to his face and hands.

According to the man, he arrived at his drop off location and was assaulted by his passenger and a liquid substance was thrown onto him.

“He was treated on the scene and rushed off to a nearby hospital for further care. He was in a serious condition when paramedics transported him to the hospital,” said Vermaak.

The 33-year-old is a driver from a private taxi company.