Taxi drivers to march in Pretoria

THE National Taxi Alliance (NTA) will embark on a protest in Pretoria tomorrow with taxi drivers marching to deliver memorandums of grievances to the Department of Transport and the Union buildings.

NTA general-secretary Alpheus Mlalazi said that the protest was necessitated by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi’s failure to respond to the serious problems facing the taxi industry. This impeded the growth of the industry, effectively compromising road safety and customer care.

He said the NTA had made numerous requests to meet with the Minister of Transport and their efforts were ignored.

“Having sent three requests and having waited for three months, the NTA then applied for a protest march permission which was granted for October 19.

“Subsequent to our notification to the minister to come and receive the memorandum of grievances, only then did he meet with the NTA resulting in the NTA agreeing to postpone the protest march for 14 days, subject to the minister making a firm commitment to a clear and unambiguous negotiations process,” he said.

The protest was supposed to have been held last month but was suspended to give negotiations a chance.

Acting director-general of the Department of Transport Mathabatha Mokonyama who was present when the announcement to put the protest on ice gave an undertaking to attend to the challenges facing the public transport sector and in particular the taxi industry.

The taxi industry is by far the biggest people mover in the country, transporting between 68% and 70% of commuters daily.

Some of the NTA’s grievances include discrimination and exclusion from public passenger transport subsidies, poorly operated licence systems, promulgation of ill-conceived pieces of legislation, such as the administrative adjudication of road traffic offences, which would render many taxi drivers and owners jobless, the unworkable taxi recapitalisation programme and taxi operators and commuters being murdered daily with no consequences for the murderers.

The marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad at 9am and travel from 11.30am to the department at the corner of Struben and Bosman streets to hand over the first memorandum at 12pm, then proceed to the Union Buildings where they will hand over the second memorandum at 1pm.

The Tshwane metro police department, Struben Street, Bosman Street, and Nelson Mandela Street will be affected.

KUTULLO MADISHA

