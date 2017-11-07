Taxi strike may affect pupils

GAUTENG education MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged parents to take precautions and prioritise their children’s safety today as there was a planned national taxi strike.

The strike comes at a time when pupils are writing year-end examinations.

The department said pupils should not be disadvantaged by an event that was beyond their control.

“All chief invigilators will assist and afford all Grade 12 pupils who might arrive late an opportunity to write their final exams accordingly,” Lesufi said.

“The department will invoke the necessary prescripts for all those pupils who might not make it to the exam. Chief invigilators will also use their discretion to accommodate pupils to write at alternative centres.”

He said the department had communicated to all school principals to give pupils in other grades who might not make it to school today another opportunity to write any exam that might be missed.

Parents were urged to make necessary alternative transport arrangements, especially for Grade 12 pupils. Lesufi said it was concerning and unfortunate that such activities continued to be organised during this critical period of examinations in the education environment.

“Such activities subvert the country. All our matriculants should be preoccupied by preparations and excelling in their work than any other activity that is derailing their efforts and focus thereof,” he said.

The planned taxi protest by the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) will take place in Pretoria today as taxi drivers will be marching to deliver memorandums of grievances at the Department of Transport and the Union Buildings.

NTA general secretary Alpheus Mlazi said the protest was necessitated by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi’s failure to appreciate the severity of the problems besieging the taxi industry to the extent that they retard growth and development of the taxi industry, effectively compromising road safety and customer care.

He said NTA had made numerous requests to meet with Maswanganyi and their efforts were ignored. The protest was suspended last month to give to give negotiations a chance.

Some of the grievances from the NTA include discrimination and exclusion on public passenger transport subsidies, poor operating license systems, promulgation of ill-conceived pieces of legislation such as AARTO, which will render many taxi drivers and owners jobless, the unworkable Taxi Recapitalisation Programme, and taxi operators and commuters being murdered daily with no consequences to the murderers.

The Tshwane metro police department confirmed that the marchers would gather at the old Putco depot in Marabastad at 9am and move from there at 11.30am to the Transport Department on the corner of Struben and Bosman streets to hand over the first memorandum at 12pm.

From the Department of Transport, they will proceed to the Union Buildings here they will hand over the second memorandum at 1pm.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za