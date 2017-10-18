Taxi strike suspended, talks proposed

While taxi commuters have breathed a sigh of relief following the suspension of the planned taxi strike tomorrow, the leadership of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has warned it could still march should its demands not be met.

Speaking during a joint briefing with the department of transport, the general secretary of NTA, Alpheus Mlalazi, said the taxi industry was hoping for an engagement with the department and if nothing is agreed on, commuters could expect a mass strike in November.

“It is correct that the march has been suspended. We are not cancelling it but just giving them 14 days to negotiate with us. The taxi industry as a people’s mover is being discriminated in the subsidisation of public transport,” he said.

The purpose of the march was to present a memorandum of grievances in relation to issues and challenges affecting the taxi industry, including but not limited to, some provisions of the National Land Transport Act, matters related to operations, Integrated Public Transport Network, IPTN/BRT system, compensation for an operator surrendering an operating licence, taxi recapitalisation programme and public transport subsidies.

Mlalazi said there were many issues they hoped to discuss with the minister and some overlap with other departments such as police and local municipalities.

“Some of the issues includes taxi operators being killed like flies and there are no arrests being made. There are issues of taxi ranks being concrete jungles reeking of urine and there are no programs to develop them, we will have to deal with the South African Local Government Association (Salga),” the minister said.

Speaking on behalf of Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, acting director general of the department Mathabatha Mokonyama said the minister has expressed gratitude for the suspension of the march.

“There is no doubt that the planned march will have had a negative impact on the commuters, in particular, and the entire country at large. The minister would like to assure the taxi industry and the public that the department is fully committed to the provision of a safe, secure, reliable and quality public transport system,” Mokonyama said.

The strike would have affected more than 68% of passengers transported daily by taxis.

On the other hand, the taxi industry contributes R40bn to the national economy each year and provides more than 300000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The department will make all efforts to attend to the challenges facing the entire public transport sector and in particular the taxi industry.

“As indicated the majority of the issues involve matters that are responsibilities of provinces and municipalities and as such a follow-up meeting will have to include the relevant MECs and representatives of Salga,” Mokonyama said.

