Taxing matters to factor in to budget

Wednesday is budget day, a critical day for South Africa as the country faces its largest revenue shortfall in years.

In October’s mini budget Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the country needed to raise at least R43bn in the next two years.

Can he do it and how? We asked the experts.

Boring is good

In a period of financial market volatility, political flux and exponential leaps in innovation and technology, businesses need to be agile, flexible and founded on clear strategy to survive (and even capitalise on) disruption, senior economist at KPMG, Christie Viljoen said.

And in the business of running the country’s economy, the Treasury must pursue a similarly clear and consistent trajectory.

“Building on the strong economic principles the Treasury is known for, is what will steady jittery observers, including ratings agencies and foreign investors.”

SA needs more jobs

Employment is good for the economy in general, good for tax collection and promotes household spending, which feeds money back into the economy. “But that presents us with a conundrum; needing jobs for growth and growth for jobs,” Viljoen says.

“Where the national Treasury can exert some influence is on the regulatory environment that supports or hinders job growth – reducing the bureaucratic red tape, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and incentivising transformation.”

Although the government’s official stance is that there is no policy uncertainty, almost all other stakeholders report a strong perception of policy uncertainty across industries including agriculture, mining and tourism.

“The ugly truth is that policy uncertainty suppresses investment. If we solve the policy uncertainty problem, then people can invest confidently, with more confidence about potential returns they can expect in the medium and long term, and that itself will help create jobs,” Viljoen said.

Down home blues

Strong expectations of an increase in individual taxation, together with higher indirect taxes, are likely to depress residential property market activity, Jacques du Toit, property analyst at Absa Home Loans said.

Du Toit believes hikes in transfer duties are unlikely and an increase in the VAT rate even more unlikely.

The mini budget indicated that personal income tax was expected to increase from an estimated R429bn last year and this year to at least R472bn this year and next year, R522bn next year and 2019 and at least R577bn in 2019-2020.

Du Toit said that was a cumulative 34% increase in personal tax revenue over the three years with only marginal increases expected in corporate income tax and VAT over the same period.

John Loos, property sector strategist at FNB, says personal and wealth taxes as a percentage of disposable income had been rising steadily over a number of years.

Azar Jammine, the chief economist at Econometrix, says that at least R15bn extra could be brought into government coffers by not adjusting the tax brackets for inflation.

Boost the little guy

Any measure that can boost the local economy beyond the projected 1.1% GDP growth is at the top of the wish list for SA’s vital SME sector.

Coupled with the hope that there is no further political turmoil, the ideal scenario for existing and aspirational SME owners would be long-term stability within the economic cluster, says Ben Bierman, managing director of Business Partners.

“Even though Gordhan is expected to raise taxes, a strong pro-growth argument can be made to strengthen the main tax incentive for owner-managed businesses with a turnover of less than R20m,” Bierman says.

Business owners would also like to see the R20m turnover cut off increased, as well as the size of the incentive itself.

Sinners will pay

Gordhan is likely to target income, alcohol and tobacco taxes to reassure rating agencies that he will gradually rein in the deficit in coming years, a Reuters poll found.

The poll, taken in the past week, shows economists expect the government to target a budget deficit of 3.2% of gross domestic product in the fiscal year from April 1.

That is narrower than the 3.4% estimated for the fiscal year about to end.

The Treasury is then expected to narrow the budget deficit further to 2.8% of GDP in the 2018-19 fiscal year and 2.5% the following year.

Most of the 15 economists surveyed expect the Treasury to boost revenue with personal income tax hikes as well as levies on goods such as alcohol and tobacco products to plug the R28bn shortfall.

IHS Markit economist Thea Fourie said while there is an urgent need to lower the budget deficit in order to avoid a sovereign risk downgrade to sub-investment status, fiscal adjustments that will affect GDP growth adversely should be avoided.

A fuel levy increase as well as higher VAT are other possible options.

Fourie noted that an indirect tax like VAT, rather than income tax, had the potential to provide more substantial fiscal revenue growth, but may be too politically sensitive an option at the moment.

Echoes of the past

Mamello Matikinca, FNB economist, says the speech will likely carry the same message of fiscal consolidation that has been echoed over the past couple of years.

“The year ahead should be better supported by a recovery in commodity prices, a modest improvement in business and consumer confidence, moderating inflation and no further interest rate hikes,” she said.

The government will maintain its commitment to its expenditure ceiling, she said.

“Spending on core programmes such as social services and infrastructure will be prioritised,” she said.

“The need to reduce wasteful expenditure and improving efficiencies will once again be emphasised.”

FNB is expecting at least R28bn in tax hikes, likely targeted at middle and high income earners.

It does not expect any VAT increases as this would be regressive given the already elevated inflation rate particularly for low income earners.

Bitter sweet

Matikinca’s predictions:

• We expect sin taxes and the fuel levy to be hiked, as well as estate taxes.

• Some form of sugar tax will likely be implemented.

• We expect a small-to-no inflation adjustment to any of the tax brackets, apart from potentially at the lower end (to allow more fiscal drag).

• We would not be surprised by the introduction of a higher income tax bracket.

• We expect more details regarding the progress on state-owned companies.

• A VAT rate hike cannot be completely precluded but is not expected. In particular, the proceeds of a VAT rate hike are expected to be earmarked for the funding strategy for government reform programmes such as the National Health Insurance and comprehensive social security.

• Marginal tax rate increases should remain relatively contained, possibly at a 1-2% increase.

• The estate duty rate could rise from 20% to 25% of the dutiable value of an estate exceeding R30m.

