Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher, Maroon 5: rock and pop albums to look forward to this November

Turn up the energy in November with the month’s new rock and pop album offerings, including Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher, Maroon 5 and more.

Maroon 5 – “Red Pill Blues” out November 3, 2017

It seems like most of the music industry wants to work with Adam Levine and his band. Maroon 5’s anticipated sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues” will include collaborations with SZA, A$AP Rocky, Julia Michaels and LunchMoney Lewis. A deluxe version of the album will include five extra songs including the already-released “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Cold” starring Future.

Sam Smith – “The Thrill of it all” out November 3, 2017

Before going on a North American tour in 2018 (June – September), English singer Sam Smith will release his second album “The Thrill of it All” in early November. Smith’s previous album, “In the Lonely Hour” won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billy Ray Cyrus – “Set the Record Straight” out November 10, 2017

Miley’s father is proving she isn’t the only one grabbing the headlines. Billy Ray Cyrus’s upcoming album “Set the Record Straight” is 15 tracks of new music, updated versions and all-star collaborations. Featured performers on the album include Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Ronnie Milsapp, Bryan Adams, Glenn Hughes and daughter Miley herself.

Taylor Swift – “Reputation” out November 10, 2017

Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead track from “Reputation,” has already set a new, darker tone for the singer’s sixth studio album, her first in three years. Gossip, celebrity feuds, cryptic videos and social media have all contributed to the hype around this album, which is expected to break numerous records.

Morrissey – “Low in High School” out November 17, 2017

Racking up his 11th studio album, English singer Morrissey remains typically outspoken and controversial in “Low in High School”, which will please his loyal fan base. The album is the first the singer has produced since quitting his former label Harvest Records in 2014 and subsequently signing with BMG.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Who Built the Moon?” out November 24, 2017.

The ex-Oasis guitarist and singer, with his band the High Flying Birds, are set to release the followup to their 2015 album (“Chasing Yesterday”) this November. Entitled “Who Built the Moon,” the 11-track LP features performances from The Jam’s Paul Weller and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr.

