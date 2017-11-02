Teacher accused of raping 14-year-old denied bail

A man accused of raping a pupil was denied bail at Thabamopo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Koketso Rammala a teacher from the local school allegedly raped a 14-year-old pupil on Monday.

It is alleged that on Monday the victim was cleaning the staff room when one of the teachers sent her to an office where she found the suspect who requested the pupils’ number under false pretense.

The man told the pupil that he wants her number because he wants to assist the pupil with school work after hours.

“In the evening of that day, the suspect called the victim on her cell phone and when she came, he then took her in his car to the nearby bushes and raped her,” said Police Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Rammala’s case was postponed to November 7 for formal bail application and he remains in custody.

TNA Reporter