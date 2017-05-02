Teacher collapses, dies in front of class in Pretoria

0
85

A teacher has on Tuesday collapsed and died while teaching at a school in Pretoria.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to break the news.

MEC Lesufi stated that he is on his way to the scene as he is worried about the children who were in the class when the incident happened.

It is still unclear which school this is and what might have caused the incident.

More to follow as story develops….

-TNA Reporter 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY