Teacher collapses, dies in front of class in Pretoria

A teacher has on Tuesday collapsed and died while teaching at a school in Pretoria.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to break the news.

BAD NEWS: A teacher has collapsed and died while teaching moments ago. I’m rushing to the scene.I’m worried about the well being of the kids — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 2, 2017

MEC Lesufi stated that he is on his way to the scene as he is worried about the children who were in the class when the incident happened.

This happened in Pretoria moments ago. On my way to the scene. May the school family remain strong. https://t.co/dIJqtE0dZk — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 2, 2017

It is still unclear which school this is and what might have caused the incident.

More to follow as story develops….

-TNA Reporter