Teacher robotic training

Thirteen teachers from schools around the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in Carnarvon have received robotic training.

Head of communications Lorenzo Raynard said the aim of the training was to equip the teachers with much-needed knowledge on science and mathematics skills to assist pupils who might have interest in the fields.

He said teachers came from most of the schools in places like Carnarvon, Vosburg, Loxton, Van Wyksvlei, Williston and Brandvlei.

“The first day of the training covered the introduction to robotics, covering the EV3 LEGO Mindstorms set box parts example such as the EV3 brick how to connect sensors, motors, how to connect using bluetooth.

“Also how to transfer a program, how to code a program and explaining each programming block and when to use it,” Raynard said.

Raynard said after the teachers completed the explorer challenge competition, they were awarded with certificates of competence in robotics training level 1.

Among the teachers who took part in the training included Gordon Lottering from JJ Booysen Primary School, Loxton; Lorraine Booysen from Delta Primary School, Vosburg; William Madolla from Delta Primary School, Vosburg; Vivian Vermeulen from Brandvlei Primary; Johannes Steenkamp from Van Wyksvlei Intermediate School.

Recently Raynard said there were more than 4000 pupils involved in their mathematics and science initiative in schools around the surrounding areas.

Raynard said through the partnership they had with the Department of Science and Technology initiated internship programmes for students who have studied maths and science.

“The Square Kilometre Array has employed four local young people from Carnarvon as interns after they have received training in optical fibre.

“We have also offered bursaries to seven young people who are now completing their training, they will work as electricians, fitters and turners and in instrumentation and control rooms,” he said.

According to the SKA, they are employing local people to ensure that the economy of the town is boosted and the lives of the people are changed.

Meanwhile, local schools are also benefiting from the project through rapid change in the science and mathematics teachings.

According to the SKA it had employed a science teacher in Carnarvon High School since there was none before, with the objective of enhancing science in the pupils.

“As part of science tube, also known as the science without borders festival, the SKA has partnered with the Hartebeesthoek radio astronomy observatory for an outreach component with the community in Carnarvon.”

The project’s director, Dr Rob Adam, said education played an important role in ensuring that young people were taken off streets and the economy of the area as well as the conference is boosted through job creation.

“The SKA SA places a high premium on educating young people and increasing the public understanding of science. The organisation is committed to nurturing pupils’ talent in the Northern Cape through support at school level and beyond,” Raynard said.

TIISETSO MANOKO

tiisetsom@thenewage.co.za