Teachers on witch hunt

PARENTS of the more than 80 pupils who were allegedly sexually molested by a member of their school’s security personnel have been advised to keep their children at home if necessary as some have reported being harassed by community members.

One parent said people have been approaching the children after identifying them by uniform and asking questions about what happened to them at the school.

To add to the children’s problems, another parent said some of the teachers, who have since been removed from the school, went from classroom to classroom asking girls as young as six years old if they had been sexually molested.

The parent said this was done in front of the whole class.

Another emotional parent of a Grade 3 pupil who was overwhelmed by the whole situation said she was disappointed as she knew the guard as someone who loved children.

“I am deeply hurt because my child did not talk to me about what was going on. My child is not okay because she gets asked while playing whether she was one of the children who was touched by the man.”

She asked to remove her child from the school, saying her child was suffering and can’t take it any more.

This information was shared at a parents meeting held at the school between the parents and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi yesterday.

The Gauteng department of education has taken full responsibility for the situation at AB Xuma Primary School. It said it is worried that the number of molested pupils at the school could increase as more pupils come forward.

To this end, the department has hired a security company and said cameras will be installed at the school to monitor the pupils’ movements.

“New teachers are coming today and we would like to assure you that if there are other teachers who were involved in the matter, we are still going to remove them,” Lesufi said.

He gave parents permission to withdraw their children from the school if they were not coping.

“If you are a parent and your child can’t cope, you can take your child out and we will assess her at home. We give you permission to remove your child as of today from this school and if needed, support will be offered.”

Lesufi urged all parents affected to form a group so they had representatives in meetings.

Some parents suggested that the department provides counselling for the whole school and not only to the affected persons.

Lt-Col Mosadi Maria, who is the SAPS investigating officer, said 11 statements had been taken so far and the affected pupils would be visited once the investigations had been done.

Another parent expressed concern at how the matter was being handled by the school, saying that her child told her that teachers go into classes, asking pupils in front of male pupils who had been abused by the man.

“Is this the way they should do it, in front of other pupils who are male? It’s not right because children are sensitive,” she said.

The school governing body said it only learnt about the matter on September 26, four days before the school closed. A grandmother, who was said to have reported the matter in February, slammed the claims.

Meanwhile, Lesufi is visiting another school in Mamelodi, Pretoria today about the alleged rape of a 17-year-old pupil by a scholar patroller.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE