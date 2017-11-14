Tembisa gets new shopping mall

KAALFONTEIN Corner, a new 9600m² shopping centre in Tembisa, is due to open at the end of this month.

Situated on the corner of Main and Angelfish roads, the centre will be anchored by Shoprite and Meat World and will provide residents with a large selection of quality stores in various retail categories.

“From the estimated 166340 households served, about 91710 are located within a 4km radius of Kaalfontein Corner, while a further 8200 houses are being built within a 10km radius of the mall. Since breaking ground, the development has had an uplifting effect on Tembisa, both in terms of education and employment,” developers Moolman Group said in a statement.

A training centre was established for the duration of the project to enable training and certification of community members in construction related trades and skills, such as power tools, welding, safety and scaffolding inspection.

The initiative ensured maximum local employment through the duration of the project, while providing training to 305 individuals to date.

The project aims to provide a creative and inexpensive alternative to Christmas décor by using bags decorated by local school children.

The centre has also called for a wish list from participating schools which can include learning aids, sports and lab equipment, desks and chairs to computer upgrades and more, all for the benefit of pupils.

Drake Koka Primary School and David Makhibo Secondary School in Tembisa have been identified as the schools benefiting from the project and will receive items from their wish list.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za