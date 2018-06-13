Temperatures dip at weekend

SOUTH Africans can brace themselves for a cold weekend as temperatures dip from tomorrow. The Western Cape, Northern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Free State will be the most affected by the cold front, the South African Weather Service said. It said a strong cold front with an associated steep upper trough was expected over the Western Cape and Namakwa district of the Northern Cape from today. Meanwhile, heavy rain leading to flooding should be expected over Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, western parts of the Overberg and West Coast district tomorrow and Friday.

Temperatures over the high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape are expected to drop significantly, with certain areas reaching very cold conditions. As the cold front makes its way to the south-eastern parts of the country on Friday, strong to near gale force winds can be expected along the Eastern Cape coast.

