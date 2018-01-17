Tensions rise at Overvaal

The unresolved legacy of apartheid played itself out at a Vaal school on the first day of the 2018 academic year when a protest against the school’s exclusionary language policy saw ugly spats between some black and white members of the community.

Seething protesters were further angered when police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The morning got off to a tense start as ANC and EFF members joined parents from the Overvaal Transformation Committee in a demonstration outside Hoërskool Overvaal school to voice their outrage after judge William Prinsloo’s recent ruling against the Gauteng education department’s attempt to force the school to admit 55 English speaking pupils.

The police intervened when a fight broke out between EFF members and a white parent who showed the middle finger to the protesters, culminating in the police firing rubber bullets, injuring eight people.

Bones Modise, provincial secretary of the Gauteng ANC Youth League, was among those injured.

At least 10 people were arrested for public violence and taken into custody at the Vereeniging police station.

EFF convenor Azwi Tshitangano said they could not allow the majority of residents to be discriminated against on the basis of language.

“This protest is not a protest by the EFF, it is a community protest and EFF is part of the community. We are parents in our own right. We are not going to allow a situation where the majority of residents are denied access on the basis of Afrikaans as a language. If it was a question of language policy, why can’t we use the language of the majority?” he said.

Overvaal transformation committee chairperson Tlhoriso Mofokeng said: “We came here to pass a message to Prinsloo and other judges who are promoting racism that we are no longer going to accept racism – in particular, segregation using a language.”

Head of community safety for AfriForum Ian Cameron said they had nothing to do with what happened outside the school but could be involved with what happens inside the school.

SAPS spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini defended the use of rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

“The protestors were burning tyres in the area so police felt they must be dispersed, hence the action was taken to use rubber bullets,” he said.

The ANCYL slammed the police action. National spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said: “When parents, the community and concerned citizens were protesting peacefully outside the school, police were called. As parents were engaged in demonstrating because some of their children were not accepted at the school, police decided to open fire on the demonstrators.”

Taking a swipe at the Minister of Police the league called on Fikile Mbalula to focus on monitoring and disciplining the police who it accused of providing “disproportional protection when black people are peacefully demonstrating”.

But police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the minister’s job was to play an oversight role.

He called on the youth league to assist the police by directing them towards specific incidents they deem worthy of attention.

“Operational aspects of the police are done by the generals and the police themselves,” he said.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the department had secured space for the 55 pupils at a nearby school.

“We are taking them to school while we are waiting for the appeal process (against Prinsloo’s judgment) to take its own course. We are still convinced we are right to put the children in that particular school, but we still have to respect this particular judgment,” he said.

Lesufi appealed to members of the community protesting to remain calm and give the department space to deal with the matter. He cancelled a planned visit to the school. Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the MEC was advised not to go due to the situation at the school.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE

