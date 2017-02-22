Thanda’s secret: juicy carrots

THE management of National First Division (NFD) pacesetters Thanda Royal Zulu have dangled a juicy carrot in the form of incentives in front of their players as they push for promotion.

Thanda last campaigned in the Absa Premiership in 2007 for two years after management bought Benoni United’s status. For the past five seasons they have been knocking on the PSL door but always fell at the promotion playoffs hurdle. This season, however, under former Chippa United coach Roger Sikhakhane, Thanda seem to have got things right. They went through the first round unbeaten and top the standings with 10 points clear.

Amabhubesi are undefeated with 11 wins and seven draws. Thanda CEO Jomo Biyela said while they are not counting on assured success as yet, they see light at the end of the tunnel. Since the start of the season they have had a bonus structure that has motivated the squad to keep churning out impressive performances, Biyela said.

“We have incentives for our players and we pay them out in envelopes. You can see how motivated they are. We believe we have assembled a strong team that will make the people of KZN proud by achieving promotion.”

The Umhlathuse municipality has thrown their weight behind the club by installing stadium lights that now enables the club to play night matches. The municipality also intends on expanding the stadium’s capacity. Biyela said they have no intention of relocating to Durban when they host big guns like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. “We will manage the issue properly. We will only issue tickets that will be in line with our capacity. Wits have done well in that respect.”

• Thanda next face sixthplaced University of Pretoria at Tuks stadium on Saturday.

