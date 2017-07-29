The 1917 black march that shamed US’s democratic ideals

The only sounds were those of muffled drums, the shuffling of feet and the gentle sobs of some of the estimated 20000 onlookers. The women and children wore white. The men dressed in black.

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 28, 1917, nearly 10000 African-Americans marched down Fifth Avenue, in silence, to protest racial violence and white supremacy in the US. New York City and the nation had never before witnessed such a remarkable scene.

The Silent Protest Parade, as it came to be known, was the first mass African-American demonstration of its kind and marked a watershed moment in the history of civil rights.

One hundred years later, as black people continue to insist that Black Lives Matter, the Silent Protest Parade offers a vivid reminder about the power of courageous leadership, grass-roots mobilisation, direct action and their collective necessity in the fight to end racial oppression in our troubled times.

One of the great accomplishments of the Black Lives Matter movement has been to demonstrate the continuum of racist violence against black people throughout US history and also the history of resistance against it.

But, as we continue to grapple with the hyper-visibility of black death, it is perhaps easy to forget just how truly horrific racial violence against black people was a century ago.

Prior to the protest parade, mob violence and the lynching of African-Americans had grown even more gruesome.

In Waco, a mob of 10000 white Texans attended the May 15, 1916, lynching of a black farmer, Jesse Washington.

One year later, on May 22, a black woodcut ter, Ell Persons, died at the hands of more

than 5000 vengeance-seeking whites in Memphis.

Both men were burned and mutilated, their charred body parts distributed and displayed as souvenirs.

Even by these grisly standards, East St Louis later that same summer was shocking.

Simmering labour tensions between white and black workers exploded on the evening of July 2, 1917. For 24 hours, white mobs indiscriminately stabbed, shot and lynched anyone with black skin.

Men, women, children, the elderly, the disabled, no one was spared. Homes were torched and occupants shot down as they attempted to flee. White militia men stood idly by as the carnage unfolded. Some actively participated.

The death toll likely ran as high as 200 people.

The city’s surviving 6000 black residents became refugees. East St Louis was an American pogrom. The fearless African-American anti-lynching activist Ida B Wells travelled to the still smouldering city on July 4 and collected first hand accounts of the aftermath.

She described it as an “awful orgy of human butchery”.

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) quickly responded to the massacre. Founded in 1909, it had yet to establish itself as a truly representative organisation for African-Americans across the country.

With the exception of WEB Du Bois, one of the co-founders and editor of The Crisis magazine, the national leadership was all white.

Branches were overwhelmingly located in the north, despite the majority of AfricanAmericans residing below the Mason-Dixon line. As a result, the NAACP had largely failed to respond with a sense of urgency to the everyday horrors endured by the masses of black folk. James Weldon Johnson changed things. In 1916, Johnson joined the organisation as a field secretary and made an immediate impact.

In addition to growing the organisation’s southern membership, Johnson recognised the importance of expanding the influence of existing branches beyond the black elite.

Johnson raised the idea of a silent protest march at an executive committee meeting of the Harlem branch shortly after the East St Louis riot.

By noon on July 28, several thousand African-Americans had begun to assemble at 59th Street. Crowds gathered along Fifth Avenue.

Anxious New York City police officers lined the streets, aware of what was about to take place but, with clubs at the ready, prepared for trouble.

At approximately 1pm, the protest parade commenced. Four men carrying drums began to slowly, solemnly play. A group of black clergymen and NAACP officials made up the front line. WEB Du Bois, who had recently returned from conducting an NAACP investigation in East St Louis, and James Weldon Johnson, marched side by side.

The parade was a stunning spectacle. At the front, women and children wearing all-white gowns symbolised the innocence of African-Americans in the face of the nation’s guilt.

The men, bringing up the rear and dressed in dark suits, conveyed both a mournful dignity and stern determination to stand up for their rights as citizens. They carried signs and banners shaming America for its treatment of black people. Some read, “Your hands are full of blood,” and “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” “Mothers, do lynchers go to heaven?”

Others highlighted the wartime context and the hollowness of America’s ideals: “We have fought for the liberty of white Americans in six wars, our reward was East St Louis,” “Patriotism and loyalty presuppose protection and liberty,” “Make America safe for Democracy”.

Throughout the parade, the marchers remained silent. The New York Times described the protest as “one of the most quiet and orderly demonstrations ever witnessed”.

The silence was finally broken with cheers when the parade concluded at Madison Square.

Ida B Wells, James Weldon Johnson and other freedom fighters of their generation should serve as models for activists today. Because, at their core, the demands of black people in 2017 remain the same as one of the signs raised to the sky on that July afternoon in 1917: “Give me a chance to live.”

Chad Williams is associate professor of African and Afro-American studies, Brandeis University. This article first appeared on theconversation.com