The ANC is good for the country: Mantsashe

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says he had received SMSs saying he wasn’t doing his job.

Mantashe said people accused him of not doing his job because he did not fire President Jacob Zuma.

“I’ve received SMSs that I’m not doing my job by not firing the President,” the Secretary-General said.

Mantashe said this on Tuesday during a Radio interview, while discussing the state of the party leading to the 54th National Elective Conference.

The SG reminded the people that he has no powers to fire the President, adding that conference was the right platform to do so.

On the issue of whether the ANC was still relevant in society, Mantashe said the Party was important for the country.

He also acknowledges that the ANC was in crisis, going as far as saying that if the party misses the opportunity to do things right in the upcoming conference, it would find its self in more trouble.

“If we miss our steps in that Conference, then the decline will be accelerated,” Mantashe said.

He was asked whether he believed that President Zuma was doing a great job in running the country, the Secretary-General said his first term as well, but his second term is not so good.

At the same time, Gwede urged people to vote for ANC regardless of who wins in December because the distance the party had traveled is wonderful.

The party is gearing to hold its elective congress on 16- 20 of December, where branch delegates will vote their preferred candidates to lead the party.

Former African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to contest the party’s top job.

-Sipho Jack