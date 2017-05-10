The battle for league title continues between Wits and Sundowns

The battle for Absa Premiership glory continues tonight when the African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns take on Baroka FC at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, while log leaders Bidvest Wits travel to Goble Park to face Free State Stars at 19h30 tonight.

The Clever Boys are three points ahead of the Brazilians and will be looking to maintain their top spot in the league. Sundowns will be hoping for Stars to do them a favour by stopping Wits tonight so that they can be on the same points as Wits. However, Downs will have to make sure they win all their remaining games if they want their wish to happen as they have better goal difference against Wits.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that his side let the league slip through their fingers when they dropped points against the Students.

“It was in Cape Town City’s hands, in effect it was in Wits’ hands and they handed it over to Cape Town City. We had it for three days maybe if I’m not mistaken… and it slipped out of our hands and back to Wits’ hands. So it’s for them to lose… to lose the league,” Mosimane told Kickoff.com.

The outspoken coach Mosimane said it is difficult for them to compete with Wits because Wits doesn’t care about the Champions League. Sundowns are in the group stages of the Champions league following their 3-2 win on aggregate over Kampala Capital City Authority.

“It’s good because they [Wits] don’t focus on Africa. They have a different objective like we have. They are focused on the local league and it’s very difficult for us to compete with them because they don’t care about Champions League… they don’t care. They just want to win the league here,” said Mosimane.

-Ntsako Mashaba