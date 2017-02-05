The ‘Grand old Lady’ spruces up

After decades of losing its shine, Durban’s iconic Royal Hotel is slowly regaining its former glory and since the renovations and restorations have taken place, the number of guests has also increased.

“A lot of furniture has been reupholstered, a lot of decorative art has been changed, and it looks beautiful again. All old TV’s have been replaced with flat screens. The Wi-Fi in the hotel has been improved. We have also redone the Royal Grill Restaurant with regards to the carpeting and the chairs,” AndreB van Wyk, the marketing manager for the new owners, Coastal Hotels and Resorts said.

“Overall, the service and product itself has already seen a significant incline and as well as the occupancy having risen in the last 9 to 12 months.

“You can see guests are happy with business as it is not like they just come in and stay for one night and we never see them again. People now make it their home when they travel to Durban.”

Coastlands Hotels and Resorts took control of the property in 2015 after its CEO Saantha Naidu bought it for R78m from Swaziland businessman Moses Motsa.

Motsa had bought the hotel in February 2012 from Three Cities Hotels. According to Van Wyk, the renovations and the conversion of the rooms, the restaurant and the coffee shop have given the 172-year-old Royal Hotel famously known as the “Grand old Lady” another lease on life.

Van Wyk said since they took over the running of the hotel, they have managed to turn the corner and have spent quite a bit of capital to improve the product overall so it is beneficial to guests, mostly changing the interior design.

It used to be a favourite of celebrities, Hollywood stars and royalty, including the Queen of England, but went through some bad times when it fell into disrepair after changing ownership.

The Royal Hotel started operations back in 1845, after Charles McDonald bought a piece of land in the Durban inner-city for a mere £40, (R663 today) and built the McDonald’s Commercial Hotel. Later, it was named The Masonic.

Queen Victoria’s son, Prince Alfred stayed in 1860 and organised his meetings at the establishment, which was later renamed The Royal, in his honour. It also boasts a rich history of having hosted notable people such as Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, King Goodwill Zwelithini and Margaret Thatcher.

Other noteworthy guests include, Phil Collins, Prince Alfred, Cecil Rhodes, Stevie Wonder and former SA president FW de Klerk. It’s one of the oldest hotels in southern Africa with a long list of accolades to its name, including being “the best hotel in Africa”.

Today, the four star hotel offers a total of 206 rooms, two restaurants, a coffee shop, a rooftop swimming pool and a large conference room.

LESLEY TSHAMANO

provinces@thenewage.co.za