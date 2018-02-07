The Mabalane’s share first pic of latest member of the family

Celebrity couple Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have on Wednesday share a picture of the latest addition to their brood in the cutest way.

💙 K H U M O 💙

Exactly 1week old

31.01.2018

14:05

🤗❤️

GOD 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/DGALhnw8mD — Gail Nkoane Mabalane (@GailMabalane) February 7, 2018

In November, the couple took to social media to revealed the gender of the baby.

Their two-year-old daughter Zoe, who couldn’t contain her excitement.

In the video, proud daddy-to-be Kabelo could be seen showing Zoe a picture of Gail’s ultrasound. When asked what the picture was, little Zoe shouted excitedly that it was her brother. Kabelo and Gail announced in September that they were expecting their second child together.

