The Mabalane’s share first pic of latest member of the family

Celebrity couple Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have on Wednesday share a picture of the latest addition to their brood in the cutest way.

๐Ÿ’™ K H U M O ๐Ÿ’™

Exactly 1week old

31.01.2018

14:05

๐Ÿค—โค๏ธ

GOD ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ https://t.co/DGALhnw8mD โ€” Gail Nkoane Mabalane (@GailMabalane) February 7, 2018

In November, the couple took to social media to revealed the gender of the baby.

Their two-year-old daughter Zoe, who couldnโ€™t contain her excitement.

In the video, proud daddy-to-be Kabelo could be seen showing Zoe a picture of Gailโ€™s ultrasound. When asked what the picture was, little Zoe shouted excitedly that it was her brother. Kabelo and Gail announced in September that they were expecting their second child together.

-TNA Reporterย