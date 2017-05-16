The New Age, Black Pearl Competition

Stand a chance to WIN 1 of 5 Black Pearl Range Hampers with The New Age and Afro Botanics. Simply answer the question asked and the hamper could be YOURS!
  • Terms &amp Conditions: The Competition is valid until 1 June, 2017. Prize should be collected on 2 June 2017 at the TNA Media Pty Ltd offices in Midrand it will be forfeited. Please note distribution of prize is at the sole discretion of TNA Media Pty Ltd and it’s sponsors. No correspondence will be entered into.

