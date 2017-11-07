The New Age, & Ekhurhuleni Wine & Whiskey Festival Competition

Which wine brand is a partner to Ekhurhuleni Wine & Whiskey Festival?

Terms & Conditions: The Competition is valid until 09 November, 2017. Prize should be collected on 10 November 2017 at the TNA Media Pty Ltd offices in Midrand it will be forfeited. Please note distribution of prize is at the sole discretion of TNA Media Pty Ltd and it’s sponsors. No correspondence will be entered into.