‘Repurchase rate remains unchanged’: Kganyago

“The repurchase rate remains unchanged at 6.75% per annum, said The South African Reserved Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Kganyago was speaking at the SARB press conference announcing the decision of the Monetary Policy committee on Thursday.

He said the lingering prospect of the credit ratings downgrade to sub investment grade continues to weigh on the longer term outlook for the rand.

“Such an events would trigger the exclusion of South African government bonds from the world government bond index.”

Kganyago said that the bank has revised its focus for GDP growth up from 0.7% to 0.9% for 2017, while focus for 2018/19 have been adjusted to 1.4% and 1.6%, has emphasised that these outcomes are positive for the country.

“At this stage the focus is for minimal growth in gross fixed capital formation this year, with a slight improvement in 2019.”

-TNA Reporter