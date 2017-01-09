The rise and rise of KG continues in rankings

Following his impressive display against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Newlands, Proteas sensation Kagiso Rabada has broken into the top 10 in the latest ICC player rankings for Test bowlers.

Rabada moved up nine slots to reach eighth position after his player of the match performance of 10-92 last week that helped the Proteas defeat Sri Lanka by 286 runs and take a 2-0 lead into the third and final Test in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The South African cricketer of the year, gained 144 points to reach 796 seven behind England pace bowler Stuart Broad in the rankings.

In the ICC player rankings for Test batsmen, Quinton de Kock continued his rise after impressing in the same Test in Cape Town where he scored 101 and 29.

De Kock has not only moved up one position to a career-best eighth position but is now also the leading batsman from South Africa, ahead of AB de Villiers (ninth) and Hashim Amla (10th).

Meanwhile, De Villiers is likely to make a return to international cricket with the Proteas when they face Sri Lanka in their third T20 International match on January 25 in Cape Town.

De Villiers has spent nearly six months out with an elbow injury and missed the Proteas Test series against New Zealand and the tour to Australia where the team won 2-1.

He also missed the ongoing Sri Lanka tour where the Proteas are enjoying a 2-0 unassailable lead heading into the final Test in Johannesburg.

Proteas coach Russell Domingo said De Villiers could feature for the Proteas before the end of the month and will also be available for the five ODIs, while fast bowler Morne Morkel could also make a return from injury as well.

“AB and Morkel will be playing for the Northerns amateur team on January 22 and ODI game,” Domingo said.

“We will announce a T20 squad for the first two T20 games and hopefully that game for Northerns goes well for them physically.

“We would like to include them in the last T20 squad, which is in Cape Town, before the ODI series in Cape Town as well. I want to rest quite a lot of senior players for the T20 series.”

With the Champions Trophy in England later this year, the five ODIs against Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League in April will be important for De Villiers to get his fitness back. Meanwhile, the Proteas are looking to complete a whitewash against Sri Lanka when they meet on Thursday in the third and final Test at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

NEVILLE KHOZA

nevillek@thenewage.co.za