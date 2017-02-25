The Samsung Chromebook Plus is officially on sale

The first premium 2-in1 take on Google’s affordable virus free computer, is now available to order from the Google Store.

The original Chromebook was a co-development between Samsung and Google so it only makes sense that it’s Samsung that’s taking the device to the next level with the Chromebook Plus.

The new model keeps everything that is ingenious about the original — super fast speeds, prodigious use of cloud storage and web-based apps and an operating system based around the Chrome browser.

But it also adds a high-resolution touchscreen and a rotating keyboard so that it can be used as a tablet or a notebook or be propped up for watching video content. And there’s stylus support, too.

The new Chromebook is also one of the first that will be able to run all current Android smartphone and tablet apps, making it even more appealing to those that want a proper computer but don’t want to break the bank.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is now on sale for $449 and comes with $20 of Google Store credit bundled in.

-Relaxnew