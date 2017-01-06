The Soil are always pitch perfect

It is all systems go for the first ever edition of the KayaFM Live at the Bassline – which will this year be hosted at a new venue, The Lyric Theatre.

For the past two years the music series was hosted at the Bassline in Newtown but after the venue closed shop on December 31, the series was moved to The Lyric.

A cappela group The Soil will headline the show on February 4. The group, made up of Buhlebendalo Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga, and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga, has over the past few years given music lovers something to marvel at with their sophisticated brand of music.

The music series, which began in 2015, has always been a great success with music lovers, providing big names such as Simphiwe Dana, Afro pop duo, Mafikizolo, Zama Jobe, Maleh, Vusi Mahlasela, Thandiswa Mazwai and Mbuso Khoza. News of the change of focus for the Bassline brand, which has been in existence for over 22 years, were confirmed by director Brad Holmes who said the move was informed by new trends in global music and venue ownership.

“It has been a great honour for Bassline to create a platform for musicians to start their careers, first by staging shows in Melville. “We also have had the honour of saying goodbye to many a musician whose memorial services were held here.” With the series moving to Gold Reef it means that the good times are to continue, albeit at a different venue.

“I will forever cherish great memories of musicians such as Moses Molelekwa and many others that I have come to know, love and appreciate,” Holmes said.

Other contributing factors cited for the move include challenges in funding, crime within the Newtown precinct and the sustainability of running such a venue on a daily basis.

“Things have drastically changed and the focus for me now is to turn the Africa Day Concert into a world class concert in the same way as the Joy of Jazz, Oppikoppi Tribute to Heroes Concert as well as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival,” Holmes said.

