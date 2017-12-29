Theatre industry has suffered a great loss with the passing of John Ledwaba – President Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has joined a growing list sending their condolences following the passing of theater legend John Ledwaba.

“The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr. John Ledwaba. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the whole theatre industry. May his soul rest in peace,” said President Zuma on Friday.

According to a statement issued by The Presidency, Ledwaba enjoyed a storied theatre career.

His writing credits include Lona Basadi, Street Sisters, Black Dog – Injemyama, Township Boy, and Jozi Jozi Guide. As a performer, he has graced stages in England, Sweden, Germany, and Ireland among others.

Ledwaba was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995.

-TNA Reporter