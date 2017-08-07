There’s always a counter-revolution to all revolutions

There is growing momentum to undermine the unity and cohesion of revolutionary movements throughout the world.

US-led imperialism is unleashing an unprecedented low-intensity warfare against the whole of the world’s progressive movements.

Monopoly imperialism is waging an offensive onslaught to undermine the struggles in countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina, Bolivia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Russia, China, Ethiopia, South Africa and many other parts of the world.

The regime change strategy has become the common posture of US-led imperialism throughout the world.

In our own country, “white” monopoly

capital, collaborating with international financial capital, is on a trajectory of opportunism and anarchism within the realms of political arena.

Opportunism and anarchism are the two fundamental enemies of the unity and cohesion of any revolutionary momentum.

It was never to be an easy task to imprint the birthmarks of our new democratic society over the foundations of the racist apartheid colonial state.

This week white monopoly has unleashed millions of rands to mobilise people to support the motion of no confidence against the president of the ANC and our democratic government, comrade Jacob Zuma.

The objective strategy of the motion of no confidence is not just against the president as an individual, but to remove the ANC as a whole from political power.

At our democratic Parliament, they have erected a placard with the epitaph “Rest in peace the glorious movement representing the wishes and aspirations of the great majority of the people of South Africa”.

White monopoly imperialism is determined to turn our Parliament into the grave of our glorious national liberation movement.

Our detractors have written the obituary of our movement and are already rehearsing hymns for its funeral procession to be held today in Cape Town.

What they do not understand is that our Parliament is not and can never be the grave of this titanic movement of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. The ANC has been given an overwhelming mandate by our people to govern this country.

The political consortium led by the DA is not singing the slogans for the freedom of the majority but to serve the interest of the white minority.

The complexity of this counter-revolution is that white monopoly capital seeks to sponsor efforts to reverse our freedom and democracy. But we know that where there is a revolution there is always a counter-revolution.

One of the world’s leading theoreticians, Vladimir Lenin, would always say “drive nature out of the door and she will rush back through the window”.

The weakest link are those from within the ranks of our movement singing with the choir of white monopoly capital.

The enemies of our revolution are those opposed to the transformation of our society. What they don’t know is that the unity of

our revolutionary alliance is the heartbeat of our struggle to build a better world for humanity.

Some are blackmailing our movement, as in “elect the following preferred individuals to lead the ANC or otherwise we are breaking the tripartite alliance.

“If you do not elect our preferred individuals, the ANC will remain a cage and therefore a shadow into the dustbins of history”.

These are the difficult questions the objective circumstances are posing to our generation. Opportunistic questions posed by those who think that their individual shadows are bigger than that of our national liberation movement.

The question we need to ask ourselves is in whose interest are they doing this? Is it in the interest of the wishes and aspirations of the majority of our people or about their own selfish interests?

These are the questions the people of our country should ask themselves.

To be elected by the people is the opportunity to learn how to serve the interests of humanity.

One of the renowned philosophers of our times, comrade Frederick Engels, said the following: “One must not allow oneself to be misled by the cry for ‘unity’.

“Those who have this word most often on their lips are the ones who sow the most dissension. The biggest sectarians and the biggest brawlers and rogues at times shout the loudest for unity.”

Vladimir Lenin said unity bought by forsaking principles and by wallowing in the mire with opportunists ceases to be proletariat unity.

He said it meant in practice unity of the proletariat with the national bourgeoise and a split in the international proletariat, unity of lackeys and split among revolutionaries.

In other words, the unity of our national democratic revolution must reflect concrete realities and not wishful thinking.

The profundity of any revolutionary movement is to advance the interests of its own people before that of individual and personal interests.

The motion of no confidence against the president of the ANC and our government must unite all revolutionary forces more than ever before.

The motion of no confidence is an opportunity to appreciate the complex political problems confronting our national liberation movement.

It is upon all revolutionaries to appreciate the fact that our movement is going through difficult times and therefore take collective responsibility to find solutions to the problem.

A soldier of an army cannot take instructions from the general from the enemy camp. Our leaders in Parliament cannot take instructions from Musi Maimane, Gen Bantu Holomisa and Julius Malema.

We are confident that our leaders in the National Assembly will not bow to the pressure of siren songs of the enemy of our national democratic revolution.

They are duty-bound to defeat the motion of no confidence sponsored by those forces opposed to the transformation of our country.

Phatse Justice Piitso

Phatse Justice Piitso is the former ambassador to the Republic of Cuba and the former provincial secretary of the South African Communist Party. This article in written in his personal capacity