These ‘diamond nails’ were made for NYE

If you’re looking for a manicure that will help you ring in 2017 in style, then the ‘diamond nail’ trend could be for you.

The latest Korean beauty export is an update on its predecessor, the ‘shattered glass’ nail, which involves placing individual pieces of cellophane onto the nail to create the illusion of broken glass. The diamond nail is thought to be the result of a similar technique, using glittery holographic ‘shards’ for an even more eye-catching, 3D result.

Leading the trend is Seoul’s Unistella Salon, owned by manicurist Eunkyung Park, whose Instagram feed offers plenty of inspiration for fans of the look. While Park’s mesmerizing video shows off the concept to its full effect, users such as @son_unni and @hee_unistella have incorporated just one or two ‘diamond’ feature nails into black lacquered or pale pink manicures in a nod to the trend.

Park has yet to reveal exactly how she created the diamond nail, but back in 2015 she shared her technique for the shattered glass nail with Teen Vogue, explaining that cutting up candy wrappers and setting with a gel polish was the secret to the look. It’s a concept that can be easily adapted with cellophane for a glittery New Year’s Eve beauty look that will ensure all eyes are on you at midnight. Shine bright!

-Relaxnews