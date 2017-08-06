‘They don’t know Marxism’ – Zuma

President Jacob Zuma yesterday took a dig at the South African Communist Party (SACP) leaders, saying their understanding of Marxism was so shallow that they did not even understand the problems engulfing the alliance.

He was speaking in Pietermaritzburg where he was officially unveiling the statue of Harry Gwala, a prominent communist leader from the city.

Zuma even suggested that the shallowness of certain SACP leaders was seen when they shouted at alliance leaders from the sidelines instead of addressing their comrades.

He said to cover for their little understanding, they tended to shout in front of cameras “saying let the tripartite alliance die if there is a need”.

“However, you must give them a chance to rebel until they are done. Don’t disturb them because if you interject, they will cause problems,” he said.

Full of praise for Gwala and his grasp of Marxism, Zuma said those who were taught Marxism by Gwala were true leaders today.

“A true communist will never allow the alliance to die. If a communist says the alliance must die, you must know that he is not a true communist but a half communist,” he said in reference to the SACP decision to contest the 2019 elections outside the alliance.

Zuma also opened up on ANC intelligence files when he revealed that some leaders of the ANC were rejected by exiled underground members of the party structures because they could not be trusted.

He said their actions today vindicated them that they were right to reject them at that time, saying it would have been a disaster if they had been accepted.

“Today in our leadership structures, we have leaders we rejected for some suspicious reasons while I was the head of ANC intelligence. Today they are leaders and their actions show us that we were right to reject them for leadership positions,” Zuma said before telling stories about Gwala.

His address to the crowd of about 5 000 people gathered at a marquee pitched on Caluza sports grounds in Pietermaritzburg also showed that Zuma was not worried about the pending vote of no confidence against him in the National Assembly tomorrow.

SIHLE MAVUSO

news@thenewage.co.za