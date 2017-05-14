Threats to stop Molefe at gate

Brian Molefe faces a hostile reception even before he sets foot in the executive suite at Eskom’s Megawatt Park HQ today in the wake of his reappointment as CEO of the power utility.

His second stab at the top job he vacated under a cloud last November is by no means secure as his boss, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, has been summoned by the ANC today to explain how she and Eskom’s board came to their shock decision to reappoint Molefe.

Political parties and civic groups vowed yesterday to physically prevent Molefe from entering Megawatt Park, while some commentators voiced similar sentiments to those that have been vented since the news of Molefe’s return broke last Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said yesterday that, as confirmed by Brown, Molefe is expected to report for work today – and he already has appointments lined up. Molefe will deliver the “host utility welcome address” during the opening at African Utility Week tomorrow.

Prof Raymond Parsons at the NWU School of Business and Governance said the surprise return of Molefe to Eskom raised questions of credibility around previous commitments to good governance of state owned companies such as Eskom.

“Given the particular circumstances which led to Molefe’s voluntary departure from Eskom this development creates a negative perception at a time when SA is keen to avoid another credit downgrade. From a macro-economic point of view, Eskom has been a focal point of controversy around a range of key issues for the economy. These include nuclear power, electricity tariffs and controversial tenders, as well as credit rating agency concerns about governance and its dependence on Treasury guarantees,” Parsons said.

He said Eskom needed to rebuild confidence in its decision-making, policies and operations.

“It is clear that the reappointment of Molefe has elicited strong negative reaction at several levels, including from the ANC itself. It is now necessary for the relevant parliamentary standing committee to critically interrogate the Eskom board and decide what to do,” he said.

Theo Botha, a shareholder activist who has taken on a number of South African companies over corporate governance, said the “furore at Eskom is a sad state of affairs”. Business Leadership South Africa also condemned Molefe’s return and called for the decision to be reversed.

“This reappointment makes a mockery of Molefe’s own words about leaving Eskom in the interest of the country and good governance. His reappointment is wilfully disrespectful to the citizens of this country. This decision undermines all efforts made by business and government to convince investors and ratings agencies,” BLSA chairperson, Jabu Mabuza said.

Business Unity South Africa said the move was “inopportune, indefensible and undermines government’s messages around promoting good governance at SOEs”.

Explaining herself, Brown said on Friday it was better to keep Molefe at Eskom than to pay him R30m in pension benefits. However, she had earlier refused to sanction the R30m payment that the board had suggested.

“The reality is that Molefe basically saved Eskom and that the entity is financially stronger than it was three years ago,” Brown said.

However, some analysts say Eskom is still hopelessly insolvent and Molefe cannot claim to have stopped load shedding as the reason for its demise was a steep drop in demand for electricity. She said allegations of corruptions within SOEs would be fully investigated and the board would this week answer all questions surrounding Molefe’s reappointment. Molefe’s telephone went straight to voicemail yesterday.

BERNARD SATHEKGE

business@thenewage.co.za