Three arrested for drug dealing at OR Tambo airport

Three people have been arrested for dealing in drugs at the O R Tambo International Airport in separate incidents, police said in a statement.Two of the suspects, a 37-year-old man and a woman aged 27, are employees at the airport.

Police on Saturday at the General Aviation section of the airport, searched the hand luggage that belonged to the man and woman.

“That is when they discovered cocaine that weighs 18.3 kilogrammes with the estimated street value of R5.2 million. It was further discovered that the two are employees at the airport,” Brigadier Vishnu Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Later an operation conducted by the police and customs officials yielded a consignment of ephedrine at the Swiss port.

“The drugs were found concealed in vehicle oil filters packed inside containers. Six big forensic bags were used to take them to the laboratory for weighing. A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs,” Naidoo said.

The three suspects will be appearing in Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon.

Naidoo attributed these successes to a revised strategy implemented at the airport under Major General Dimakatso Ndaba which involves the SAPS’s crime intelligence, Hawks, ACSA, OR Tambo security, State Security Agency and other role players.

