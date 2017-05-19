Three arrested for drugs

Residents of a small farm town in Great Brak say children should be encouraged to participate in sport and not be given drugs.

These sentiments were echoed by community members who applauded the police narcotics squad when they arrested three people during a raid on a house in their neighbourhood.

Two women aged 27 and 36 and a 42-year-old man were arrested after police pounced on them in the early hours of the morning.

During a raid on the smallholding, police found an undisclosed amount of tik inside the house and a large quantity of alcohol.

The three accused were bundled into a waiting police vehicle and taken to Mossel Bay police station.

Community members watched as police carried the illegal substances and alcohol into the police van.

Detectives said the three were set to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug dealing and illegal alcohol.

Great Brak is a small, quiet farm town with few shops and is also known as a retirement village by southern Cape residents. This is the second drug bust by police in less than a week in the region’s farming areas.

Last week four men were arrested after being cornered by the narcotics squad in Oudtshoorn.

Tik worth R3.2m was found in the suspects’ car.

Police said the suspects had travelled from George via Oudtshoorn to deliver the drugs in Cape Town.

Yesterday residents of the small village said the house was a threat to the community.

“This is a small town and the thing that makes people aware of these drugs are youngsters seen walking in and out of the house,” a 67-year-old resident said.

“People in this area can quickly understand what someone is doing, when and how because the area is so small.

“We know each other, because we see one another at the shops or other public places.

“Yes, the community is happy that drugs are being removed from this house because substance abuse is really getting out of hand in South Africa.

“Illegal substances of any nature do not bring peace to any environment where there are people.

“Illicit drug supply of any nature is evil and should be condemned by all.

“The government and community members must stand up and fight drugs at all costs, kids dropout of school and become addicts.”

A 29-year-old sports instructor said: “Drugs are the cause of crime and sometimes gruesome killings can be expected because they are committed by addicts.”

