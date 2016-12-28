Three ‘best’ Afda awards

Durban’s filmmaker Charles Matthews is delighted at scooping three awards at the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance/Afda awards for his 24-minute film, Mandlakhe.

He won awards for best director, best screenplay and best 24-minute film.

Mandlakhe is a drama set both in a rural town outside Tongaat and in the city of Durban. The film is about an elderly man who leaves his home and travels to Durban in search of his son.

“I lived in Swaziland for a little while and every day when I took my dogs for a walk I saw an old man sitting on a mound of sand with a big white hat and he’d just greet everyone that walked past. “And he just sat there, day, in day out with a little dog that walked around with him. People would bring him food and kind of look after this old guy that just sat there. Every day I just wondered what is this guy’s story?

“Why is he sitting there? Is he waiting for somebody?” Mathews said this was where the film’s inspiration came from. The lead character Baba K asks a young girl in his village to read letters that his son Mandlakazi had posted to him from the big city.

It is in a taxi ride to Durban that Baba K encounters a young man who would guide him to a surprising twist at the end of the film.

Matthews says the film also depicts the tussle between old and young, and old school values versus the modern world. “It’s just a simple story about love and hope and it’s something that will hopefully leave people feeling good.

We’re on a journey that the destination isn’t as important as the actual journey in the film. and you realise that at the end,” Matthews said.

Matthews says the film industry in KwaZulu-Natal has huge potential for local and international productions.

“We’ve got everything. We’ve got mountains, beaches and perfect weather for shooting. I think it’s just a great place to be.”

The film features sterling and emotional performances by actors that have never ever dabbled in acting before.

TNA REPORTER