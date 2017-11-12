Three children die of possible food poisoning

Three children have died upon admission to Voortrekker Hospital in Limpopo.

The three boys, Paballo Selota, aged seven, Memeza Elias Mulaudzi, aged 10 and Tshepo Tlou, aged 15, were admitted to the hospital after they had eaten something.

“It is alleged that five children ate something and subsequently started having some complications until they were taken to the hospital. Two died upon admission and a third died later. The two others, aged nine and 11, are still in hospital for medical treatment,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The deceased are all from Extension 19, outside Mokopane.

Ngoepe said police investigations into the matter continue.

“The cause of death of all these children is still unknown but police investigations, including the autopsy, will tell as they are still unfolding.”

-TNA Reporter