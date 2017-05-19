Three die in an accident in Durban

Three people have been killed and two sustained injuries when a light motor vehicle and taxi collided along the Queen Mnandi Drive in Brairdene, Durban, today.

In addition, the paramedics found four men and a woman trapped inside the light motor vehicle.

“Two men, both lying trapped were found to have sustained injuries and showed no signs of life. Sadly, there was nothing the paramedics could do for them. They were declared dead on the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

He added that a woman who was trapped in the vehicle was found to be critical injured, “and once freed she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead”.

“Two other men were found inside the vehicle. Paramedics found that they have sustained spinal injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” Meiring said.

-TNA Reporter