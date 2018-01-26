Three JMPD officers in court for murder of journalist

Three Johannesburg Metro Police officers will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Friday, facing charges of murder, assault and defeating ends of justice.

The officers were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for the alleged murder of journalist Godknows Nare.

Nare was shot in April 2017 in Florida, Johannesburg when the officers responded to a tip off regarding a hijacked vehicle.

IPID Executive Director Robbert McBride said the arrest follows an investigation which disproved the officer’s version of events, that they were shot at in a hijacking case.

“The three, in fact, killed the deceased and staged a crime scene to cover their tracks.”

McBride added that police officers are expected to act within the bounds of the constitution and laws of the country and that those who tamper with evidence will be held accountable.

The Department of Public Safety will comply with the legal process and await the outcome of the court trial.

-TNA Reporter