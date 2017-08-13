Three killed in collision

Three people were killed and one critically injured in a head-on collision between a sedan and a bakkie on the R55 road near Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion on Saturday evening.

At approximately 11.55pm ER24 paramedics responded to an emergency call and upon arrival they found a man believed to be an 18-years-old in a BMW car in a critical condition. The passenger was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW was declared dead on the scene. The other two, a male and female passenger in the bakkie were also confirmed dead on the scene.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.

-TNA Reporter