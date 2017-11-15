Three men arrested for human trafficking

Three men will tomorrow appear at the Polokwane Magistrate Court to face charges of Human Trafficking.

According to Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke 15 Ethiopian nationals aged from 16 to 30 were held captive at the house in Polokwane after they were smuggled in South Africa with promises of work.

Maluleke said the organised crime unit received information about people who were allegedly held captive at a certain house in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

“The information was followed up and it led the police to the house where the alleged captives were kept and they were then found and rescued.

“We took them to the place of safety where they are being taken care of, we are having difficulties speaking to the men as they are not fluent in English.”

The Hawks are set to find an interpreter who knows their language so as to get the full story.

In a separate case, four people who were allegedly trafficked from Zimbabwe were rescued by the Hawks at Chebeng Village, just outside Seshego.

The suspect, Raymond Sithole has been arrested and released on bail.

He is scheduled to appear again on 30 November to face charges.

TNA Reporter