Three men in court for murder of 3 Soweto women

Three men are due to appear at the Protea Magistrate Court on Thursday for the alleged murder of three women whose bodies were discovered in Soweto.

Earlier this week, one body of a woman who has been identified was that of 28-year-old Bongeka Phungula, a graduate from the Durban University of Technology, who was found dumped in Tladi with gunshot wounds to her head.

The second body was identified as that of 24-year-old Popi Qwabe from Zola 2 in Soweto.

Heartbreaking news again, #BongekaPhungula & #PopiQwabe who went missing on Friday reported to have been found raped & shot dead. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/lSiYQA647X — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 16, 2017

The search for #PopiQwabe & #BongekaPhungula has been on for some days, it’s sad they are no more, killed in the most brutal way. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Jz6ntSN2xw — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 16, 2017

#PopiQwabe & #BongekaPhungula were both shot over the weekend. Can’t even say stay safe ladies bcz in most cases killers are ppl u trust pic.twitter.com/bnzDrFJh5F — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) May 16, 2017

Both young women appeared to have been raped before being killed. Qwabe’s grieving sister asked for time to process the tragic death.

“Our family is in KZN so I am all alone here waiting for them. I am not ready to speak about this,” she said.

Two men were arrested on Tuesday and another was arrested on Wednesday. Their arrest comes after the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange appointed a task team to track down the suspected murderers.

“It is very concerning that there is a trend which has resulted in the murder of women in Soweto over the weekend and has appointed a task team to track down the suspected murderers,” said de Lange.

The police believe that there are more suspects involved.

“As most of these crimes are committed behind closed doors by the people who are trusted by the victims, it is necessary that the community especially women,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

-TNA Reporter