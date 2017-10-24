Three to be charged for Timol death

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has on Tuesday confirmed that that police have received instructions to open three dockets relating to the cover-up of the 1971 murder in police custody of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

This follows after Judge Billy Mothle overturned a previous judgment that Timol had committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square. Mothle determined that Timol was tortured and murdered by the security branch in 1971.

Mothle recommended that three former sergeant in the apartheid regime’s security branch Joao Rodrigues, Neville Els and Seth Son be prosecuted for murder, accessory to murder for helping orchestrate a version that Timol committed suicide to the 1972 inquest.

-TNA Reporter