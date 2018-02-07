Thulani Serero banned from playing for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero has permanently been banned from playing for the SA senior national soccer team.

According to reports, the SA Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble made the confirmation during an interview on Tuesday with the Independent Media from Oman where the player is based.

Serero currently plays for SBV Vitesse from Arnhem in the Netherlands.

“It is not the first time he has disrespected the national team, and he is not going to be called to the national team again.

“We’ve had a long conversation with the coach about this, and he is unhappy with the ill-discipline of the players when they are called into the national team. We are no longer going to entertain such behaviour,” Mumble reportedly said.

Serero made headlines last year after reports that he had allegedly demanded a guarantee from the national coach that he would be fielded to play if he was to make a trip to South Africa to represent Bafana Bafana.

He demanded that if the coach does not give him the guarantee that he would play, he would not come to Bafana camp.

He said that he was unhappy after having travelled to the country on previous call-ups but did not get to play.

“It is not only Serero but all those who continue to misbehave when they are called to represent the country,” said Mumble.

