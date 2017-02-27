Thuli ventures into music industry

Actress Thuli Phongolo, who’s known for her role as Namhla Diale on popular local soapie, Generations: The Legacy, has revealed her latest venture within the entertainment industry, music.

Phongolo, who is already an established brand as an actress, host and presenter, is looking to further expand her brand by venturing into the music industry as a DJ, Thuli P aka Jewel of The Nile.

A graduate from the University of Johannesburg, with a bachelor’s degree in strategic marketing communications, Phongolo plans to not only conquer the entertainment industry but to firmly establish herself and her business interests.

The year 2017 promises to be a great year for the entertainer, with already a number of projects in the pipeline that will undoubtedly make her one of the country’s most sought-after talents.

The established actress has MC’d at various political events, varsity pageants, SABC activations, Women of Note and presented at various award ceremonies.

She has modelled and walked the runway for renowned designers such as Khosi Nkosi and Scalo.

She is also the current ambassador for international hair care product Cantu.

– TNA Reporter