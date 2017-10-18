TIDAL X Brooklyn October 18, 2017 0 10 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet TIDAL X Brooklyn 1 of 32 NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Daddy Yankee performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP Singer Willow Smith attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS Hip-hop artist Cardi B attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS R&B duo Chloe x Halle attend the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS Rapper Iggy Azalea attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS Fifth Harmony attends the Stream TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Lewis Hamiltonattends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: David Bisbal (L) and Christian Nodal perform onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Cardi B performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Karen Rodriguez performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe and Remy Ma perform onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Angie Martinez (L) and Rosie Perez speak onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Cardi B performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Machel Montano attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: T.I. performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) DJ Khaled, T.I., and Swizz Beatz perform onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Mr. Eazi performs onstage during the TIDAL X benefit concert powered by BACARDI and hosted by Fat Joe at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BACARDI/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe (L) and Mack Wilds attend the TIDAL X benefit concert powered by BACARDI and hosted by Fat Joe at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BACARDI/AFP NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe (L) and Jessie Reyez attend the TIDAL X benefit concert powered by BACARDI and hosted by Fat Joe at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for BACARDI/AFP Willow Smith arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Tee Grizzley arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson DJ Khaled arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Lewis Hamilton arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Fat Joe arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Stevie Wonder arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Remy Ma arrives for the TIDAL X benefit concert in New York October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson