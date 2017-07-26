‘Timol injured before fall’

SOME of the injuries that anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol sustained were not consistent with wounds associated with a fall from a height, meaning they were sustained pre-fall, an inquest into his death heard.

Forensic pathologist Dr Shakeera Holland yesterday said the facial injuries Timol had sustained suggested that they might have been caused by certain blunt objects or instruments including a hammer. There were also indications that he could have been punched and kicked.

“The multiple injuries present on the body of the deceased, which could not be ascribed to the fall from a height, indicate that the deceased sustained physical assault prior to his death,” Holland said.

Holland described Timol’s bruises “as well defined and patterned” saying bruises from a fall were irregular. She said there was also “extensive damage to the brain”.

Some of the injuries Timol sustained included fractured ribs and tears in the liver and lung tissue.

Holland said some of the wounds had been inflicted on him four to six days prior to the fall and the original report did not touch on the colour of the bruises sustained as this would help to determine the time of his injuries.

Fresh bruises are purple and red while older bruises tend to be blue, green and yellow, she said.

Dr Steve Naidoo, who analysed the original report produced after Timol’s death, described it as “less adequate and less comprehensive”.

“It falls short of comprehensiveness, the description of the wounds,” Naidoo said.

He said the majority of the wounds Timol had sustained were not measured. He also said some of the injuries occurred pre-fall.

“These wounds were small and separated from each other. They were caused by multiple application of blunt force. One of the wounds which might have occurred before the fall showed extensive damage to the lower right calf.”

He said there was a possibility that Timol was alive but unconscious when he fell.

Naidoo concluded that Timol’s death was caused by head and chest injuries. The original post-mortem report had merely said multiple injuries were responsible for his death.

Timol died in police custody at the John Vorster Square police station in 1971 a few days after being arrested. A 1972 inquest into his death ruled that nobody could be held accountable for his death as he had committed suicide.

The state claimed that Timol died by jumping from the 10th floor of the building but his family rejected the claim. The inquest continues today.

ZODIDI MHLANA

