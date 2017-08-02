Timol inquest: State cross examines Joao Rodrigues

FORMER security police officer Joao Rodrigues yesterday continued to maintain that there was a confrontation between him and some Security Branch officers, who wanted him to change his evidence during the original inquest into Ahmed Timol’s death. Giving evidence for the second day in a row at the reopened inquest into Timol’s death in the North Gauteng High Court, Rodrigues said some officers coerced him to include lies in his initial statement submitted to the first inquest. “I remember General Buys told me to write down that there was a wrestle between me and Timol.

There was no wrestling,” he testified. He said other security members, including Hans Gloy and Fanie van Niekerk pressurised him to amend his statement. He said his statement was written by General Buys and he was only asked to sign it. He said officers who intimidated him attended the first inquest. Rodrigues said after refusing to lie about what happened before Timol’s death, there were tensions between him and some Security Branch officers. He then decided to leave the police force.

“I felt uncomfortable and intimidated. I then decided to leave the police. The confrontation was verbally,” the 78 year old said. When judge Billy Mothle asked him why he had never come forward to report that he was intimidated to lie, Rodrigues said he never got an opportunity to report it. The former administration clerk in the apartheid era Security Branch was the last person to see Timol alive at the John Vorster police station in 1971. The original inquest in 1972 found that Timol had committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the police station. However, this has been disputed by his family. During cross-examination yesterday, discrepancies in the statement he had made during the original inquest and the testimony that he gave on Monday were pointed out. Representing the National Prosecuting Authority, advocate Torie Pretorius, questioned Rodrigues about how Timol was able to jump out of the window while he was with him in the room, Rodrigues said he tried to move as quickly as possible, but a chair in his way prevented him from reaching Timol. Pretorius said the “biggest improbability is that you sat in front of that window, a sporty man and yet he passes you.” Pretorius also said Rodrigues’ testimony of seeing Timol “diving” out of the window was not included in his first statement. While medical experts have testified about serious injuries Timol sustained that were not consistent with the injuries associated with a fall from a height, Rodrigues told the inquest that the anti- apartheid activist had no injuries before falling. He told the inquest that it was possible that he gave his first statement two days after Timol’s death but Pretorius said the records showed that his statement was provided 14 days later.

